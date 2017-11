BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Police are trying to identify a man they say was involved in a commercial burglary.

The burglary happened at Gusano’s Pizzeria on Cunningham Corner about 6:30 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 26).

The suspect wore a hood over his head and gloves on his hands during the crime. Police said they hope someone may identify the suspect by recognizing the pants, blue jacket and T-shirt worn at the time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bella Vista police at 855-3771.