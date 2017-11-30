× Massage Envy CEO Says Company To Share Details On “Path Forward”

(CBS News) — Spa chain Massage Envy’s CEO apologized Thursday and said “we are taking a hard look at ourselves” after an investigation by BuzzFeed News found that more than 180 women have accused therapists at Massage Envy of groping and other sexual acts.

In a letter, CEO Joseph Magnacca said each location has been “required to review, recommunicate and, in no uncertain terms, recommit to our safety and reporting policies.”

Additionally, Magnacca said the company has conducted a review “of all massage therapist files to ensure they have a completed background check and professional reference checks as well as to ensure their licensure/certification is current and annual training requirements have been met.”

“Our accredited third-party background screening company has begun rescreening each and every one of the 20,000 licensed massage therapists within the Massage Envy network,” the letter added.

Magnacca said that next week, the company will share details of what it he called “a comprehensive and transparent path forward.”

Following BuzzFeed News’ report, published earlier this week, Massage Envy told CBS News their therapists have done 125 million massages over the past 15 years. Still, it said even one incident is too many, CBS News’ Meg Oliver reported.

Read more and see video, here.