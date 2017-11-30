Rogers Amps Up Light Display This Holiday Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Thousands of white and colored lights are showering over city fixtures to add to the joy of this holiday season.

The lights are not only for everyone to enjoy, but are displayed in part of the city's downtown revitalization initiative. The lights are bringing people out, which is increasing business revenue. Shops in the downtown area are creating holiday-themed window displays.

Twenty-thousand lights have been added to this year's light display in and around Centennial Park.

City representatives said this is the beginning of an ongoing project to hopefully one day, be able to compete with other local cities including Fayetteville.

Rogers will host its annual Christmas parade 7-9 p.m. Friday (Dec. 1). The 2017 theme is 'A Hollywood Christmas', which locals say is appropriate due to all the glitz and glam the lights display.