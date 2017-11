ROGERS (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects accused of burglarizing Outside the Box flea market.

Rogers police on Thursday (Nov. 30) posted to Facebook photos of two men believed to have entered the store about 5 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Police didn’t release what — if anything — was taken from the store at 1225 W. Hudson Road.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the police department at 479-636-4141 and ask for Detective Villar.