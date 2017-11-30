× Secret Santa Pays Off $5,000 Of Layaways At Poteau Walmart

POTEAU (KFSM) — Dozens of families who put Christmas items in layaway at the Poteau Walmart received quite the Christmas blessing when an anonymous shopper paid off their remaining balances.

“When I first started I though I don’t know if I’m going to do a layaway because who knows if I’m going to be able to get the layaway out,” said Brittany Rothermel, Walmart shopper and mother of three.

Rothermel said she put the toys and items in layaway anyway in an effort to check off her kids Christmas lists.

“I got the little kids their toys hoping it was enough for them to be happy with,” she said.

Rothermel said after paying a down payment of $15, she left the store in hopes of returning to retrieve the items.

Rothermel said she later received a text from Walmart letting her know her balance was now only 18 cents.

“I was like, ‘oh my gosh’ there are good people out there,” Rothermel said.

According to Walmart employees, an unknown person spent $5,000 to pay off 40 layaways.

It’s a gift Rothermel said will ensure her family has a good Christmas.

“They’re wonderful,” she said. “They don’t know how many families they helped. How truly blessed they’ve made people. They’ve helped a lot of lives. Thank you very much.”