Seniors Lead Greenwood To Third Straight Title Game

GREENWOOD (KFSM)-- The past two seasons Greenwood has made it to the 6A State championship game, but had to watch other teams leave Little Rock with the state title. This year the Bulldogs are determined to leave War Memorial with some hardware.

"It kind of sets deep in our gut knowing the past two years we didn't get it done," said senior Kenny Wood. "We have been there and been so close, it's never tasted so close before and I feel like we really have what it takes to come out on top."

The difference maker this time, the Bulldogs believe, is their senior class. The 27 seniors have been a part of Greenwood's three consecutive perfect regular seasons, and now their third straight trip to the rock.

"It's an amazing record those guys have accomplished in the three years," said Greenwood head coach Rick Jones. "We don't feel like we are finished yet of course, but I think they'll look back with pride."

Majority of the seniors have played football together since a young age, and say that family like bond has translated to success on the field.

"We have kind of grown up together, " said senior Hayden Cantrell. "We started in pit bulls together. It's really kind of a close bond of Greenwood starting at a young age and just growing up through school playing football with these guys."

While Greenwood is focused on taking down Pine Bluff for the 6A state crown, they are also wanting to enjoy their last time all playing together as Bulldogs.

"It's definitely going to be emotional," said senior Connor Noland. "It's been a lot of fun so we are going to go out on a high note. We are going to go out there and have fun on the last game and that's how we are kind of looking at it. It's not a state championship game its our last game together as a team, it's going to be a special one for us."

Greenwood will face Pine Bluff in the 6A state championship Friday at 7:00 p.m. in Little Rock.