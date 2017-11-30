Weather: The Next 10 Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the short-term, the big weather story will be the pleasant weather will warmer than normal temperatures. Sunshine is likely to continue into the weekend with highs in the upper 60s to near 70º.

The big weather change arrives on Tuesday of next week with much colder weather pushing in from the north.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s for highs with lows back down below freezing.

Data for both NW Arkansas and the Greater Fort Smith area shows the big drop off on Tuesday with winter like temperatures returning for the second half of next week.

