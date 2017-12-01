× Bentonville Man Sentenced For Attempted Sexual Assault

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bentonville man was sentenced to five years in prison for trying to sexually assault a woman in February 2016.

Miguel Villanazul, 22, pleaded guilty Oct. 23 to one count of attempted second-degree sexual assault, a Class C felony.

Villanazul must abide by a five-year suspended sentence after he leaves prison and pay $1,670 in fines and court costs.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren also ordered Villanazul to have no contact with the victim or any unsupervised conduct with minors, excluding his family.

Villanazul was watching the woman work in an unfinished house near Old High Middle School on Feb. 19, 2016, when he approached her from behind with his pants down, according to Bentonville police.

Villanazul grabbed the woman from behind and covered her mouth, but she managed to get free. After running away, she called 911.

Villanazul told police he wanted to touch the woman’s back and breast, adding that he “wanted to toy with her … wanted to have some fun,” according to court documents.