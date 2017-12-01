× Comedy Legend Carol Burnett Looks Back On Her Groundbreaking Variety Show

(CBS News) — Carol Burnett gathered some friends to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her groundbreaking variety show for a new CBS special. “CBS Sunday Morning’s” Mo Rocca spoke with the comedy legend about her return to prime time not far from where she made her Broadway debut and took her first step toward stardom.

If comedy is all about timing, then Carol Burnett picked the right moment to launch her TV show.

“I’m glad I’m the age I am and that I was the age then. You couldn’t do what we did today,” Burnett said. “Money. Twenty-eight piece orchestra. All those dancers. It could never be as elaborate as what we did.”

Before her TV show, Burnett had been a star on Broadway, where she learned to play for a live audience and about pacing.

“The Carol Burnett Show” was an hour long and took little more than that to tape.

“I never wanted to keep the studio audience waiting. I can’t stand that because they give us our energy. I have been a guest on some sitcoms where – 21 minutes and they take five hours. That’s insane. That’s not necessary,” Burnett said.

