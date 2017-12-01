× Fayetteville Man Pleads Guilty To Accomplice In Wife’s Murder

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – A Fayetteville man pleaded guilty Friday (Dec. 1) to being an accomplice to first-degree murder in the death of his wife, prosecuting attorney Matt Durrett said.

John Davis, 29, is convicted of beating Victoria Davis to death in August 2015. Four other people are accused in the crime, and are set to appear in court in the next several weeks, Durrett said.

Police arrived at a Fayetteville home after getting a call from a man saying he had killed his wife, according to arrest reports. When officers arrived on scene they found the victim with multiple injuries consistent with blunt force trauma, the report states.

During questioning, Davis explained in detail how he helped beat and assault his wife with weapons over several hours while holding her captive and destroyed physical evidence from the crime scene, according to reports.

He was sentenced to 37 years in prison.