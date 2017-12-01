× Man Injured After Stranger Shoots At His Car

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday (Nov. 29), according to a press release from the department.

Police responded to the area of Crutcher and Mt. View at about 10 p.m. for a report of gunshots.

Officers met with a 42-year-old man who told police someone shot at him. He said he was sitting in his car when a man approached and asked him where he was from. The suspect then pulled a handgun on the man, according to police.

The man left the scene in his car and the suspect fired several shots toward him, police said.

His car was hit by bullets and he received minor injuries during the incident, but it is unknown if the injuries were from a bullet or glass from the car, according to police.

Police said they have no suspects at this time, but the search is continuing.