NBC News Chief Updates Staff On Matt Lauer Investigation

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Two days after NBC News fired Matt Lauer over sexual harassment allegations, chairman Andrew Lack sent an internal memo to staffers updating them on the investigation into Lauer’s conduct and the company’s response.

In the Friday memo, Lack said the network’s legal and human resources leaders were investigating Lauer’s “appalling behavior.” “At the conclusion of the review we will share what we’ve learned, no matter how painful, and act on it,” Lack wrote.

Lack also encouraged staffers to speak up and “raise any concerns you have about inappropriate conduct you have experienced or observed.”

While NBC said it acted swiftly to fire Lauer as soon as executives learned of the first complaint, the company has come under fire from some former employees who claim the “Today” show host’s behavior was an open secret.

Lack’s memo continued, “We also want to reinforce with our managers and leaders their responsibility to bring forward concerns about inappropriate workplace behavior they see or hear about. It is always the right thing to do, and any concerns raised should be done without fear of retaliation, and with full assurance that they will be investigated.”

