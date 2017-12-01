× One Of Tennessee’s ‘Most Wanted’ Arrested In Northwest Arkansas

BOONE COUNTY (KFSM) — One of Tennessee’s ‘most wanted’ suspects was found hiding out in Northwest Arkansas, and has been arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

James Huddleston, 34, of Tennessee was arrested early Friday (Nov. 1) in a rural area in Boone County near the Arkansas/Missouri border. He is being held in the Boone County Detention Center waiting extradition to Tennessee, according to the Marshals Service.

Huddleston was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man Oct. 29 in Spring Hill, Tenn.

It’s thought that Huddleston tried to allude police by altering his appearance by dying his hair and eyebrows.

He was previously convicted of involuntary manslaughter, illegal gun possession and drug charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.