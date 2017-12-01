× Police Searching For Missing Suicidal Mother And Her Son

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are searching for a mother and son who have been missing for nearly one week.

Autumn Kennedy, 35, and Christopher Kennedy, 4, both of Fort Smith are missing.

An acquaintance reported the two missing Tuesday (Nov. 28). The two were last seen Sunday (Nov. 26) while walking away from their home located on North 38 Street.

Autumn Kennedy is thought to have suicidal tendencies. Police consider the two endangered.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Smith police at 709-5100.