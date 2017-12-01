× Reports: Florida State Coach Jimbo Fisher Resigns, Takes Texas A&M Job

CBS SPORTS (KFSM)–Jimbo Fisher’s name got tossed around coaching circles seemingly every November for the last four years, and now he’s reportedly moving on from Tallahassee, according to multiple reports. ESPN reports that Fisher will leave the program prior to Saturday’s regular season finale with ULM to take the same position at Texas A&M after eight seasons as the head coach of the Seminoles.

Fisher took over for legend Bobby Bowden prior to the 2010 season after spending three seasons with the program as offensive coordinator/coach-in-waiting. He won three straight ACC championships from 2012-14 and topped Auburn in the BCS National Championship Game following the 2013 season.

He had an 83-23 record as the head coach at Florida State, and that .783 winning percentage is the highest mark in program history ahead of Bobby Bowden (.756), who coached from 1976-09.

He leaves a program that is 5-6 in 2017 after entering the season ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25. Fisher lost quarterback Deondre Francois to a season-ending injury late in the loss to Alabama to open the season, has struggled to find offensive consistency with backup James Blackman behind a woefully underperforming offensive line.