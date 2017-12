Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Thousands gathered in downtown Rogers for the annual Christmas parade.

Those who attended had a variety of reasons for attending, but many said it's the festive floats, glimmering lights, garland, candy, and of course, Santa, that brought them out to ring in Christmas spirit at this year's parade.

The parade happened between 7 and 9 p.m. Friday (Dec. 1).