Rogers Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Family Member

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers man is accused of sexually assaulting a female family member.

Zachary Stiles, 24, of Rogers is accused of second-degree sexual assault.

A young girl reported Thursday (Nov. 30) at Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County, that Stiles sexually touched her.

Stiles initially denied the girl’s claim, but later said he’d become aroused when the girl asked for “birthday spankings”, or sat in his lap, an affidavit states.

He allegedly told police he touched her genitals for two or three minutes.

According to the affidavit, Stiles told police he touched the girl inappropriately four or five times during one week.

He was being held Friday (Dec. 1) in the Benton County Jail without bond.

Stiles is set to appear in court Jan. 8.