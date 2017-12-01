“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” Ticket Winners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1st Place Winner:

Shayla of Rogers - 4 Tickets to see Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Kelley of Van Buren

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and you can certainly feel the love! The magic isn’t what’s under the tree but rather the spirit of Christmas that fills the air. Together these three littles stand together, hand in hand with so much love listening to the magical Christmas spirit.”

2nd Place Winner:

Wakisha of Bentonville - 2 Tickets to see Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

“Merry Everything & Happy Always!”

3rd Place Winner:

Congratulations to all of our winners, thank you for watching 5NEWS! We hope you have a wonderful time at the show!

There will be three performances of "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" at The Walton Arts Center this Saturday at 10AM, 1PM, and 4PM. Tickets can be purchased here.