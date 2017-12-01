Shop Local At The 2nd Annual Christmas In The City Shopping Extravaganza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Whether you want to check people off your Christmas list or maybe buy something for yourself, you'll want to stop by the Christmas in the City Shopping Extravaganza.

The event is all about supporting local businesses. "The business owners really appreciate the business and just keeping that money in our community is important," said organizer Tasha Cole.

There's more than 30 booths to walk through with vendors from Arkansas and Texas selling affordable gifts that are either handmade or one of a kind. This includes candies, clothing for the entire family, home décor, pet items and skin care products. "You'll get to find unique items that are not easily found in the area, so that's really important," Cole said.

The entrepreneurs are making sure this is a one stop shop for you as you're gearing up for Christmas. "People can get their shopping done for their friends and family and take care of that Christmas list in one stop," said Cole. "You'll find something for everyone in your family."

Christmas in the City is Friday and Saturday (Dec. 1-2). The doors are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days, and takes place at the Ben Geren Events Center just off Zero Street. Admission is free.

The event will also include live carolers and a special appearance from Santa on Saturday from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Pictures with Saint Nick will cost $8.