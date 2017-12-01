Thieves Target Businesses Along Towson Avenue; Eight Reported Break-Ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Fort Smith police are working a string of burglaries along Towson Avenue.

Investigators said eight businesses were broke into and damaged during a short period of time due to the thieves.

Business owners Justin Daniels and Jason Kilgore said the thieves targeted their side by side businesses and smashed the front glass.

"They went through everything, but just didn't take anything," Daniels said.

Even though the owners said nothing was stolen, the damage alone is enough to hurt their bottom line.

"Especially small businesses," Daniels said. "It takes everything we have to run this so when you take away from something we put all out hard work in, I feel like we are not appreciated for what we do. We're supporting locally regardless of how you look at it, but when someone comes in and does that it's devastating."

Investigators said Honda Power Sports was also targeted. The owners reported more than $30,000 worth of motorcycles and ATV's stolen. Along with the theft, property damage was reported.