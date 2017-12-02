Christmas Where You Live: Christmas Winter Wonderland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

5NEWS was getting into the Holiday Spirit by doing Christmas Where You Live instead of Flavors.

Megan Graddy went to Christmas Winter Wonderland at Chaffee Crossing and found herself feeling like a kid again.

Mary Merechka is the owner of this historic building and took us on a tour of all the holiday fun that lies within the 20,000 sq feet building with over 30 displays.

The upper level has countless rooms of different themed Christmas decoration; from the classic nativity scene, a Coca-Cola room that will have you thirsting for more, vintage flavor that’s a blast from the past, a tribute to our troops, a dream come true for your little Disney princess, a time machine back to “It’s a Wonderful Life”, or Candy Land that will have you dreaming of lollipops and gumdrops.

Everyone is sure to find their favorite room; even the Grinch room will grow your heart three sizes!

Your visit will include riding the Christmas Express, walking through Rudolph’s Forest, story time with Mrs. Claus, of course, a picture with Santa Claus, and much more!

You may be bringing your children to enjoy the Christmas magic, but don’t be surprised when you find yourself reminiscing about your own childhood.

Your children will also get to go to Santa’s workshop and watch the elves prepare toys for all the good girls and boys, even help!

Megan being the Santa fan she is, couldn't contain her inner child so she had to make a stop to visit the big guy herself!

Come explore the wonder and magic of Christmas all without having to walk around in the cold!

To view their schedule this holiday season and hours follow them on social, here!

