Cold Blast on the Way, But is it Unusual?

Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s

This weekend is will be almost fifteen degrees warmer than normal! This will not last long as a strong cold front sweeps through this coming week. This will drop high temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s. Is this unusual?

To start the month of December, we should see 50s. By the end of the month, we typically see upper 40s. This cool down is only going to get us back to normal, or slightly below normal by a handful of degrees. It is going to feel much colder because late November turned out to be so warm! This kind of cold that is on the way is not beyond expectations. Several temperature swings are typical this time of year.

Sunlight also gets interesting for December. With the Winter Solstice on December 21st, we will lose sunlight for the first half of the month, and start regaining by the end of the month. Thus when you put the two together, we will only lose about 7 minutes of daylight in the month of December.

-Matt