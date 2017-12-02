Fort Smith Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Police have arrested a 56-year-old man they say is involved in three armed robberies in less than 12 hours. 5NEWS has the exclusive surveillance video showing a convenience store owner wrestling with the suspect.

That particular crime happened just after 7 a.m. Saturday (Dec. 2) at Rooster on 50th Food Mart, a convenience store and gas station located at 2818 N. 50th Street in Fort Smith.

Ghazanfar Gondal tells 5NEWS the suspect came into his store asking for cigarettes and then demanded cash. Gondal said he tried to stop the suspect on the way out the door, and was shoved and pushed onto the ground. He said that’s when the suspect waved a knife at him. Gondal then called 911.

Gondal said the suspect got away with all the money in the register, which was between $700-800.

According to Lt. Daniel Grubbs, Darryl Williams is connected to another robbery that happened at about 2 a.m. in Moffett.

Williams was arrested shortly after a third armed robbery around noon at the Cricket Wireless on Grand Avenue.

Lt. Grubbs said Williams dropped his key fob, which quickly led to his arrest on the 900 block of N. 36th Street.

The 56-year-old is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery out of Fort Smith and is possibly facing other charges out of Oklahoma for the alleged armed robbery in Moffett.

Williams is being held at the Sebastian County Jail without bond.