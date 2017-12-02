× FSPD Asks For Help In Finding Missing Man With Special Needs

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Twenty-two-year-old Nathan Kain is missing, according to Fort Smith police.

According to Kain’s caretaker the man has been diagnosed with several disabilities and has the mental capacity of a 9 year old.

He was last seen leaving his home, on foot, located in the 1200 block of North 15 Street on Friday (Dec. 1) in Fort Smith.

Kain was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, brown dress shoes and may be wearing a hat, police stated.

He also frequents places that offer free Wi-Fi so he can use his tablet.

Anyone with information about Nathan Kain or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100 or contact your local law enforcement agency.