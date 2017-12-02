× Gus Malzahn Responds To Arkansas Rumors After SEC Championship Loss

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– Prior to the SEC Championship game rumors were rampant that Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn may leave the Tigers behind to return to his home state Arkansas as the Razorbacks head coach. The rumors ignited even more after Auburn was trampled by Georgia 28-7 in the SEC championship game. Following the loss reporters questioned Malzahn on whether or not he would be staying at Auburn.

“I’m happy here at Auburn. We got great players. I love my players. Like I said before this game, we’ve worked extremely hard to get here to this point. We’ve got a very good foundation built. I think the best is yet to come,” he said.