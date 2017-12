Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark (KFSM) -- A group of Northwest Arkansas photographers and volunteers gathered to take family portraits for the holidays, for people who may not afford them otherwise on Saturday (Dec. 2).

Last year, in December, more than 500 people were photographed, by 29 photographers and 175 volunteers at three locations in NWA, according to their website.

The goal of "Help-Portrait" is to find a person or family in need, take and print their portrait -- and deliver them to the respective people.