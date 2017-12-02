× Razorbacks Get Crushed By Houston On The Road

HOUSTON (KFSM)– The Houston Cougars defended their home court against Arkansas, cruising past the Razorbacks 91-65 on Saturday. The Razorbacks drop to 5-2 overall as they return home from their fourth game on the road.

Houston (6-1) got off to a fast start against against due to sloppy play by Arkansas. The Hogs missed its first nine shots, along with four turnovers. Arkansas struggled from the field in the first half, making just eight shots, while turning the ball over 10 times.

The hardships continued in the second half. Halfway through the period, Houston was outscoring Arkansas 28-16. Houston’s lead grew to as many as 29. Arkansas would cut it to 22, but the Cougars had built up enough cushion to sail to an easy victory.

Senior guard Jaylen Barford and Beard led the way for Arkansas with 13 points each, while sophomore guard C.J. Jones posted 11 of his own and senior guard Daryl Macon scored 10.

Next, Arkansas returns home next week, as they hosts Colorado State on Tuesday at 7 p.m.