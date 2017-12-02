Siloam Springs Christmas Parade Draws Largest Crowd Ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) -- Plenty of people lined up for the annual Christmas Parade and Light Up Siloam Springs Holiday Celebration, sponsored by the Heritage League and Main Street Siloam Springs Saturday (Dec. 2) evening.

"Red, White and Who," was this year's theme for the 37th annual parade -- it had Dr. Seuss flair.

Siloam Springs Mayor John Turner said, "this is the largest attendance to date."

Several parade-goers told 5NEWS it's a tradition, "this is our fourth year in a row to attend this parade," said one family.

In splashy parade fashion there were floats, horses, clowns, beauty queens, Santa Claus and more on downtown Main Street in Siloam Springs.

"If you never did you should. These things are fun, and fun is good," that is a quote from Dr. Seuss.

Enjoy the Siloam Springs thing that is fun, the Christmas parade!