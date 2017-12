× Traffic Delays On College Avenue And Harold Street

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The miles of traffic delays in Fayetteville along College Avenue was caused by a traffic accident on Saturday (Dec. 2) afternoon.

The 9-1-1 call came in at 12:50 p.m.

There was a vehicle blocking one lane of travel and it has since been removed, according to police dispatch. No other details were provided.