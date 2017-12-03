× Beaver Lake Fire Department’s Newest Grad Is At Top Of His Class

BEAVER LAKE (KFSM) — The Beaver Lake Fire Department (BLFD) is congratulating one of their news graduates for being at the top of his class.

George Bradt recently graduated from the Arkansas Fire Academy (AFA) in Camden. The seven week course fully certified him to meet National Fire Protection Association standards in order to be a firefighter.

Beaver Lake Fire Chief Whisenant said “Firefighter Bradt demonstrated his personal drive for excellence and the professional standards set by BLFD while attending AFA, by completing the course with the highest academic score.”