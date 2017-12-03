× Car Club Helps Police Collect Toys During Car Show

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Homies United car club helped the Rogers Police Department Sunday (Dec. 3) afternoon collect toys for kids in the area by showing off their rides.

This is the second year the club and department have partnered up.

Police said they will take the toys collected and pass them out to kids who may need a helping hand this Christmas.

Francisco Trujillo with Homies United said they saw the need and wanted to do something to collect as many toys as they could.

“We’ve seen other cities do it and there was nothing going on around here,” Trujillo said. “Whenever I was younger my parents struggled so I know that there are other families that do as well. So we decided to do something here in Rogers for the community.”

He continued to say that this year’s event was much bigger than the last.

Trujillo was very thankful for those who brought their cars, dropped off toys or made a donation to make sure kids in the area had a good holiday season.

The club plans to continue the show and toy drive in the years to come.