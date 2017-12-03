County Courthouse Lights Stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALINE COUNTY (KFSM) -- The Saline County Courthouse is decorated every year for the holidays.

Thousands of people stop by to look at the lights and the displays.

However, this year one group may find themselves on the naughty list after surveillance video caught them trying to steal a decoration from the lawn.

The video shows the group huddling near a display that's locked from the outside. But, they break the door open to grab one of the props. Courthouse personnel are not too upset about the theft ... but, they are disheartened to see people ruin their holiday cheer.