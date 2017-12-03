Denison Fire Department Hires First Female Firefighter In 141 Years

DENISON, Texas(CBS/KFSM) — The Denison Fire Department in Texas welcomed their very first female firefighter in 141 years.

There are more than 1.1 million firefighters in the United States. According to the National Fire Protection Association, only 7% are women.

Not only is Hanna Lindemuth one of them, she’s the first female firefighter in Denison.

Hanna Lindemuth didn’t always dream of becoming a firefighter. In fact, she wanted to become a paramedic. But now, she says she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Going to fire school, basically was the icing on the cake. It was right up my alley.”

Lindemuth’s passion for helping others began five years ago when her father passed away.

“First responders were the ones who ultimately were able to give me my goodbye to him.”

After that, she said she was inspired to do the same for others.