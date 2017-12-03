Filmmakers Visit 5NEWS Studio To Discuss New Movie ‘Painted Woman’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS/OKLAHOMA (KFSM)--A Hollywood movie director, who grew up in Fort Smith and Sallisaw is back in the area promoting his new movie, which is playing in select theaters now.

Director James Cotten and producer/writer Amber Lindley sat down with 5NEWS This Morning Anchor Laura Simon to discuss their new film 'Painted Woman'.

'Painted Woman' first premiered at the Bentonville Film Festival back in May. The film is an adaption from the prolific western novelist Dusty Richard’s “The Mustanger and the Lady". 'Painted Woman' is Directed by Cotten and written/produced by Lindley. The film is about a young and abused woman named Julie Richards. Her character becomes entangled between two men that may be able to help escape a bad situation. The entire movie was shot in 14 days around different locations around Oklahoma.

Painted Woman is playing is select theaters starting Dec. 1. Click the links for listings in your city: Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Tulsa. The movie will be playing in Oklahoma City starting Dec. 8.

It will be released on DVD and all other platforms by February.