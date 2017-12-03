Fort Smith 2018 Budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- On Tuesday (Dec. 5), the Fort Smith Board of Directors will vote on the now prepared 2018 budget.

It's a big undertaking for the city. Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken tells 5NEWS, "the hot item is the administration has requested the reinstatement of a $100 license fee for each business that does business in the city of Fort Smith."

Geffken said that would raise about $480,000 for the city.

"We are asking to increase the franchise fees on your gas and electric bill ... it's a small increase," said Geffken.

That increase would raise another $550,000 for the city, he said.

The budget will have an impact on police and fire departments.

"It will allow us to add 13 police officer positions ... it will allow us to provide the step increase for the police and fire department," said Geffken.

Tuesday's agenda is 375 pages.

Many other items will be discussed and could be debated among city directors in an effort to create a budget leaders agree on, according to Geffken.

The open meeting is Tuesday (Dec. 5) at 6 p.m. at the Public School Service Center on Jenny Lind Road.

