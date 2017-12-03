× Inmate On The Loose In Hot Spring County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) — An inmate escaped from Hot Spring County Jail, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Singleton, 27, of Malvern overpowered a jailer to escape at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. The jailer was taking to a local hospital for his injuries. Singleton was wearing an orange jump suit when he escaped, but deputies found his shoes and jump suit while searching for him.

The Malvern Police Department confirmed that they are working with Hot Spring County to capture the escapee.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about Singleton to call 911 or local law enforcement.