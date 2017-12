× REPORT: Malzahn Agrees To New Deal With Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama (KFSM)– According to 247 sports reporter Brandon Marcello Auburn coach Gus Malzahn is staying at Auburn.

Marcello stated that Malzahn has agreed to a deal that will keep him at Auburn after overtures from Arkansas. The numbers are not yet clear, but the deal will stretch at least five years and could include a raise to as much as $7 million, according to his source.