Rumbles of Thunder Possible Monday

A major cold front is expected to swing through Monday afternoon. This will give us the chance for some showers and storms Monday evening. The severe threat looks low, but some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds at time may be possible.

Rain Zones 10AM-3PM (general chance for a sprinkle)

Rain Zones 3PM-6PM (NW Arkansas' best chance for rain)

Rain Zones 6PM-9PM (River Valley's best chance for rain)

Once the front and storms push through, much colder air will arrive!

Here's what you can expect for the upcoming week:

-Matt