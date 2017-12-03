× Sooners, Defending Champs & Two SEC Teams In College Football Playoff

After routing TCU in the Big XII Championship game, Oklahoma knew they were headed to the four team College Football Playoff and now the Sooners know who they’ll face in the semifinals.

Oklahoma (12-1), named the No. 2 seed by CFP selection committee, will face No. 3 seed Georgia (12-1) in the Rose Bowl while No. 1 seed Clemson (12-1) will face No. 4 seed Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. Both games will be played on New Year’s Day.

The national championship game is set for Jan. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Oklahoma rolled through the end of the regular season with eight straight wins, including three wins against teams ranked in the top 11 in the country. The Sooners beat No. 11 TCU, 41-17, on Saturday in the Big XII Championship game.

Clemson, the defending national champion, crushed No. 7 Miami 38-3 in the ACC Championship game on Saturday and has just one loss on the season. The lone defeat, a 27-24 setback at Syracuse, came with the Tigers playing without their starting quarterback.

Georgia avenged their only loss of the regular season as the Bulldogs bulldozed Auburn, 28-7, in the SEC Championship game on Saturday. Georgia has three wins against Top-25 teams, including the 21-point win against then No. 2 ranked Auburn.

Alabama’s lone loss in the final game of the regular season, a 26-14 loss to Auburn, but was able to sneak into the four team field thanks to Wisconsin’s loss in the Big Ten Championship game. The Crimson Tide won the CFP national title in 2015 and lost to Clemson in the title game a season ago.

Ohio State finished fifth in the selection committee rankings.

Ohio State (11-2), the only two loss team in the four team playoff field, beat previously undefeated and No. 4 ranked Wisconsin 27-21 in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday. The Buckeyes won the first ever CFP national title in 2014 and was beaten in the national semifinals a season ago. Ohio State lost 31-16 to Oklahoma at home early in the season and then was blowout out at Iowa, 55-24, before winning their final four games of the regular season.