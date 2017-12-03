Supermoon Tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A "Supermoon" is a Full Moon when it is at its closest orbital position in regards to the earth!

The Moon will be at it's "Perigee" tonight! Perigee comes from the ancient Greek word "perigeion" which means "close around the earth." That's exactly what will happen tonight. Thus, the moon will only be 224,000 miles away. Tonight the moon will be 16% brighter and 7% larger.

The moon will be up only during the night hours, which makes it better for viewing!

Cloud coverage is important. You won't see the moon with a lot of clouds. It looks like our best time to see the moon will be 6PM-10PM as the clouds should briefly break a little around sunset. More clouds will move in later in the night.

-Matt