Van Buren Is Light Bright For The Holidays

VAN BUREN (KFSM) -- Hundreds of families headed downtown for the annual Crawford County Courthouse lighting, with Crawford County Judge Dennis Gilstrap holding the honor.

From Santa to the Christmas Trolley could be found in downtown Van Buren.

The lights will stay on as a backdrop for pictures.

"It brings out the holiday spirit and even though the weather is warm, we do have a big crowd," said one visitor.

Another said, "I've actually started sweating a little bit ... but, it feels pretty nice."

This is the 20th year for the lighting of the courthouse.