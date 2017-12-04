× Baby Born Addicted To Drugs Finds A “Forever Home”

(CBS News) — Baby Dylan was born in April and entered into the Buckner Foster Care and Adoption system in Texas. Like many of the children Buckner encounters, Dylan was born addicted to drugs.

The little girl suffered from tremors, sneezing fits, and a high-pitched cry. She had to be put on morphine, and it took three months to wean her off her drug dependency.

It’s a problem becoming more and more common amid America’s opioid epidemic. A report out last year found the number of babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, meaning addiction that developed in the womb, increased five-fold from 2000 to 2012.

As she grows, Dylan may continue to be challenged by developmental delays and attention deficit disorder, reports CBS affiliate KOSA.

Dylan was in need of a special family to take care of her. That’s where the Garretts came in.

Patricia Acosta, the foster care and adoption supervisor at Buckner, heard about Dylan’s situation and knew the exact family to call. The Garretts had just signed up to foster a child and were looking for a baby to complete their family after having two biological children of their own.

