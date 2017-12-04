× DNA Analysis Being Conducted On Suspect’s Snot-Covered Gloves

LOWELL (KFSM) — A theft suspect may be caught red-handed… or snot handed– literally.

Lowell police said it’s expected that DNA analysis on a pair of snot-covered gloves will lead to the arrest of a theft suspect.

The suspect is accused of stealing wheels off of a white Ford pickup, and then positioning the truck onto blocks, Nov. 14.

Police said the suspect was wearing gloves at the time of the theft, and appeared to have had a runny nose. The snot-covered gloves were found at the scene. They have been sent to the state crime lab for analysis, according to police.