× Fort Smith Burger King Catches Fire

FORT SMITH(KFSM) — A Burger King restaurant sustained damage after catching fire Monday (Dec. 4) night, according to the Fort Smith Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.

The restaurant, located at 5323 Rogers Ave., went up in flames after one of the vent hoods overheated, Battalion Chief Skip Matthews of the Fire Department said.

The restaurant also sustained water damage when the fire was extinguished, Matthews added.