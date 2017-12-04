× Fort Smith Woman Accused Of Drug Trafficking In Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Fort Smith woman is accused of drug trafficking in Rogers following a two-month investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and Rogers Police Department.

Ingrid Garcia was arrested Friday (Dec. 1) after Rogers police found a pound of meth in her purse during a traffic stop. Police said she had also deleted all of her texts and phone contacts.

Garcia, 40, faces one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to federal court documents.

As part of its investigation, agents used a controlled buy to purchase meth from Garcia.

Agents later searched her home on North 26th St. in Fort Smith, where they found additional amounts of marijuana, meth, ammunition and four drug scales, according to court documents.

Garcia was being held Monday (Dec. 4) without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.