× Fund For Las Vegas Shooting Victims To Stop Taking Donations

LAS VEGAS (CBS News) — The organizers of a fund for the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting say they will stop taking donations on Jan. 31.

Stephen Paddock, a high-stakes gambler, killed 58 people and injured hundreds more on Oct. 1 after he shattered windows of his hotel suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino and unleashed withering gunfire at the Route 91 Harvest music festival below before killing himself.

Las Vegas Victims’ FundCommittee Chairman Scott Nielson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal Friday that they are gearing up to allocate funds between all the victims and their families.

The fund received about $16 million in donations so far.

Survivors, first responders, people who worked the event and family members of the victims are eligible to submit a claim for a donation from the fund.

CBS affiliate KLAS reported on Nov. 28 that the most recent draft of the fund’s proposed guidelines for distribution prioritizes relatives of those who were killed and survivors who were hospitalized.