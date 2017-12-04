Local Family Lets Christmas Spirit Shine With Massive Light Display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- 'Tis the season for hot cocoa, letters to Santa and Christmas lights. Since 2003, the Stewart Family Christmas Light Display in Fayetteville outshines the others, and they're sharing it with others for free.

"There's about 750,000 lights at the main display, and there's about a quarter of a million lights around the parking area," said Carlin Stewart.

In order to light it up, the family said their electric bill is around $2,000 and they rely on donations from the public to help keep it going. "We're very blessed the community gives back to us so we can give back to them. We just want to bring the whole community together and spread cheer for the holiday season," Stewart said.

The Stewart Family Christmas Light Display is located at 4423 East Wyman Road. A pathway through the yard is available for folks to walk through the display, as well as a train which costs $2 to ride. Parking is available on the corner of a nearby field for $3.

Lights are on from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every night through January 1st.