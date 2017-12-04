× Mayfield Named Heisman Finalist For 2nd Time

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KFSM)–After another eye-popping statistical season, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is headed back to the Big Apple as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

The senior finished fourth in voting in 2015 (to Alabama RB Derrick Henry) and third last season (to Louisville QB Lamar Jackson), and will become the fifth player ever to finish in the top four of voting on three separate occasions.

Mayfield will be joined by Jackson and Stanford running back Bryce Love, and is the favorite to win the award for the first time.

The Sooner quarterback finished with the second most passing yards in the country, piling up 4,340 through the air. Mayfield tacked on 310 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns, along with a touchdown to interception ratio of 41 to 5. The senior competed 71% of his passes, and will lead the Sooners against Georgia in the Rose Bowl, one of the two College Football Playoff semifinals.

The 2016 Heisman winner as a sophomore, Jackson had another impressive season. He passed for 3,489 yards along with 25 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions. A dual-threat quarterback, the junior ran for 1,443 yards and 17 more touchdowns. Jackson and Lousiville face Mississippi State in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Love piled up 1,973 rusing yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging over 8 yards per carry. In 12 games, Love failed to reach 100 yards just once, and eclipsed 300 yards against Arizona State. The nation’s second leading rusher leads Stanford into the Alamo Bowl to play TCU.

The award ceremony takes place in New York City, Saturday night at 8 p.m.