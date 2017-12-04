× New York Giants Fire Head Coach Ben McAdoo And GM Jerry Reese

NEW YORK (CBS News) — The New York Giants have fired head coach Ben McAdoo along with general manager Jerry Reese, reports CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

CBS Sports writes that McAdoo’s tenure ends after 28 regular-season games. He was 13-15 in less than two seasons and 0-1 in the postseason, and his dismissal doesn’t come as a surprise. ESPN reported on Sunday that “McAdoo’s handling — or mismanagement — of how Eli Manning has been benched has been met with open unhappiness from Giants [CEO] John Mara, who is extremely fond of the two-time Super Bowl MVP.”

The Giants dropped their 10th game of the season on Sunday in Oakland, days after coach McAdoo benched Eli Manning for Geno Smith. Afterwards, McAdoo told reporters that “I’m going to coach this team as long as my key card works. I’m going to coach this team until I’m told I’m not coaching this team.”

NFL.com first reported McAdoo’s firing. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will reportedly serve as the team’s interim head coach.

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, applauded word of McAdoo’s firing. “About time,” he tweeted.

Problems began when @Giants failed to draft good offensive line last year. McAdoo and Reese should pay the price, but not Eli. https://t.co/jSBMRL6ggO — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 4, 2017

In 2014, McAdoo joined then-coach Tom Coughlin’s staff and served as the Giants’ offensive coordinator for two seasons. He was elevated to head coach in 2016, where he helped the team to an 11-5 record and the playoffs. This season, however, was an unmitigated disaster marred by injuries and poor play on both sides of the ball, and punctuated by McAdoo’s decision to bench Manning.