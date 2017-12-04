Razorback Fans Ready For New Football Coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Arkansas football fans showed little restraint when talking about their frustration with former coach Bret Bielema, and the same is true in the search for his replacement.

On the University of Arkansas campus, students have sounded off, saying a coach is needed, now.

"I think since it's recruiting season, like we need to have someone," junior Christina Honeycutt said.

"I personally think it's hurting our recruiting," sophomore Keithen Harrell said.

With big name Gus Malzhan out of the running to be the Hogs' next coach, there is some heart break, but fans know they need to move on.

"People want people like Gus Malzahn, who know how to beat Alabama, know how to play in the SEC," sophomore Rayne McNeel said. "[People] who know how to beat teams that are not like Wisconsin teams, who only play two or three good teams a year.”

One thing heard from Razorback fans over and over is they want to be competitive, and they want the right head Hog to help make it happen.

"For the last few years, we've just been average," Harrell said. "I'd just like to see championships and just get back to the Sugar Bowls. Just, excellence."

The Saturday after Thanksgiving, interim athletic director Julie Cromer Peoples said a new coach would be hired within 10 days. A special UA board of trustees meeting Monday (Dec. 4) did little for the patience of eager fans.

"I'm waiting," McNeel said. "I want to see who it is, if it's more of a downgrade, or if we're going to get someone like Gus Malhzan or Les Miles, or someone of that caliber of coach."

After Malzahn, the second most floated name is Memphis head coach, Mike Norvell, but the University of Central Arkansas graduate and former football player doesn't have everyone sold.

"I know some people are against Mike Norvell," Honeycutt said. "But, I think maybe a new person would be good, so we’d have them a longer period of time."

"I just feel like [hiring Norvell] would be sticking with Bret Bielema," McNeel said. "It would be the same type of coach. Same environment that he’s coming from. Not really playing anybody like Alabama or LSU. It would be the same.”